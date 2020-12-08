Maryland Heights company agrees to pay $38,000 over discrimination claims

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Maryland Heights construction company has agreed to pay $38,000 to a woman who said the company rescinded a job offer in 2019 when it found out she was pregnant, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Tuesday.

The Harlan Company agreed to pay $10,000 in back pay and $28,000 in compensatory damages, the EEOC said. The company has also agreed to implement policies prohibiting pregnancy discrimination, train management and report complaints involving pregnancy discrimination to the EEOC.

The company had interviewed Hollie Beck and then offered her a job as a receptionist. But the offer was revoked two days later after finding out from a recruiter that Beck was pregnant, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in September. The company was worried that she would miss work and have to be retrained, the suit says. Beck had already quit her previous job when she learned of the move.

Jack Vasquez Jr., director of the EEOC’s St. Louis office, said in a statement announcing the settlement that these discrimination cases are often hard to prove because applicants don't know why they were not hired.

"But here, an outside recruiter had the courage to come forward and state the applicant was not hired because she was pregnant. Justice depends on such individuals who are willing to speak out against discrimination,” the statement said.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.