Maryland Heights engineering firm Geotechnology acquired by Orlando company

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Geotechnology, a St. Louis-area environmental engineering firm, has been acquired by Universal Engineering Sciences, an Orlando, Florida, engineering company with a national presence, the companies announced Thursday.

Geotechnology CEO Ed Alizadeh will serve as president of Universal Engineering's Midwest division. Pat Donovan will continue as president of Geotechnology, overseeing geotechnical, environmental and materials testing services. Jim Howe will remain president of Geotechnology Exploration, in charge of exploration services throughout the Midwest division, according to a release.

“We are incredibly excited about the potential this partnership unlocks for us in the years to come,” Alizadeh said in a statement. “We believe we can provide greater impact and better service to our clients and more opportunity for our employees through this partnership."

Universal Engineering executives said its acquisition of Geotechnology, headquartered on Lackland Road in Maryland Heights, will help Universal Engineering reach its goal of becoming a $1 billion company.

The firm has over 2,500 employees across 60 locations in the U.S.

