 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maryland Heights engineering firm Geotechnology acquired by Orlando firm
0 comments

Maryland Heights engineering firm Geotechnology acquired by Orlando firm

{{featured_button_text}}
Ed Alizadeh

Ed Alizadeh will serve as president of Universal Engineering Sciences' Midwest division following the company's acquisition of Alizadeh's Geotechnology firm.

 Courtesy of Geotechnology Inc

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Geotechnology, a St. Louis-area environmental engineering firm, has been acquired by Universal Engineering Sciences, an Orlando, Florida, engineering company with a national presence, the companies announced Thursday.

Geotechnology CEO Ed Alizadeh will serve as president of Universal Engineering's Midwest division. Pat Donovan will continue as president of Geotechnology, overseeing geotechnical, environmental and materials testing services. Jim Howe will remain president of Geotechnology Exploration, in charge of exploration services throughout the Midwest division, according to a release.

“We are incredibly excited about the potential this partnership unlocks for us in the years to come,” Alizadeh said in a statement. “We believe we can provide greater impact and better service to our clients and more opportunity for our employees through this partnership."

Universal Engineering executives said its acquisition of Geotechnology, headquartered on Lackland Road in Maryland Heights, will help Universal Engineering reach its goal of becoming a $1 billion company.

The firm has over 2,500 employees across 60 locations in the U.S. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports