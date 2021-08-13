Maryland Heights faces mounting financial woes at Blues practice facility

Under terms of the financing agreement, Maryland Heights, which also was named in Arco’s lawsuit, would own the ice center and lease it to Legacy for 30 years. The city would contribute $100,000 toward debt payments in 2019, $150,000 in 2020, and $175,000 in 2021 and beyond.

The city counted on revenues from the ice center and the area’s special 1% sales tax from a Community Improvement District that also nets money from the casino, hotel and amphitheater to contribute to debt payments. Leases — $312,145 from the Blues; $359,982 from Mercy; $275,000 from Lindenwood; and $20,000 from the Blues alumni association — totaled almost $1 million in the first year alone.

A 2018 feasibility study projected the ice center would make $5.8 million in 2020 and $6.3 million in 2021 with more than one million annual visitors. The same study projected the CID would collect $481,685 in 2020 and $501,493 in 2021.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

In 2020, the CID netted only $98,721.83 — including just 19 cents in July of that year — according to the CID’s annual report.