Maryland Heights office building sells for over $4M as vacancy rises

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A nearly empty office building has sold for over $4.2 million.
An entity affiliated with Creve Coeur-based Bamboo Equity Partners acquired 11700 Borman Drive from Winchester Plaza LLC in a deal that closed last week. The 82,000-square-foot building is only 20% occupied.
The west St. Louis County office market reported a 15.5% vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2021, up from 10.7% in 2020, according to Cushman & Wakefield research.
Mark and Alex Zvibleman of SVN Infinity Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.