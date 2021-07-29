 Skip to main content
Maryland Heights office building sells for over $4M as vacancy rises
Maryland Heights office building sells for over $4M as vacancy rises

11701 Borman Drive in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A nearly empty office building has sold for over $4.2 million. 

An entity affiliated with Creve Coeur-based Bamboo Equity Partners acquired 11700 Borman Drive from Winchester Plaza LLC in a deal that closed last week. The 82,000-square-foot building is only 20% occupied.

The west St. Louis County office market reported a 15.5% vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2021, up from 10.7% in 2020, according to Cushman & Wakefield research.

Mark and Alex Zvibleman of SVN Infinity Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal. 

