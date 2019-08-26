A Maryland Heights property may become the site of a new, 218-unit apartment building on Dorsett Road.
The proposed project at 12545 Dorsett Road would include 20 studio apartments, 148 one-bedroom apartments, 47 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments.
The 4.75-acre property currently contains a building that was previously used as a fitness center, but has been vacant for several years. It was originally constructed in 1976.
Hilary Perkins, a planner with the city of Maryland Heights, said if approved, the building would be demolished to make way for the new complex.
The project is on the agenda for the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday evening, and pending the commission's approval, the project will go to the city council.
The newest proposal is largely similar to a plan submitted last year, with a couple of exceptions. This plan has a slightly different setback, and moves parking from an internal garage to an area on the north end of the property.
Perkins noted that the developers made a couple of adjustments in response to residents' concerns, including a change to the configuration of the building's balconies.
Residents had expressed concern that the apartment building's balconies would overlook nearby backyards. The latest plan instead has balconies facing inward and toward areas where there are no neighbors.