Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Mastercard Inc. reported a 28% slump in quarterly profit Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mastercard reported a 36% drop in cross-border volume on a local currency basis in the quarter. The dollar value of transactions processed rose 1% to $1.6 trillion.

"We are seeing encouraging progress in the trajectory of domestic spending, while travel spending remains a challenge," Chief Executive Ajay Banga said in a statement.

Net income fell to $1.5 billion, or $1.51 a share, in the third quarter from $2.1 billion, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier. Excluding unusual items, the profit of $1.60 a share fell short of analysts' $1.66 estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

Mastercard shares fell 7% to $296.01 in early trading Wednesday.

