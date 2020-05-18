Mayor says St. Louis likely to allow some restaurants to put tables on adjacent lots, streets

ST. LOUIS — As the city allowed non-essential businesses to begin reopening Monday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said plans are afoot to let some restaurants expand outdoor seating to adjacent parking lots and even neighborhood streets.
The idea is to make it easier for eateries to adhere to social distancing rules to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Restaurants and business associations will need to work with their alderman on this ... in order to try to come up with something that is acceptable to both the residents in the neighborhood and business communities,” the mayor said in a Facebook Live briefing.
She said guidelines on how to implement outside-seating expansions are likely to be issued in the next day or so.
A Krewson aide, Jacob Long, said at least two aldermen — Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, and Jack Coatar, D-7th Ward — had approached the administration about the idea.
Ingrassia said last week that additional sidewalk seating also might be allowed if Americans With Disabilities Act rules were followed.
Meanwhile, Krewson reiterated that the reopening of the city economy following her stay-at-home order lasting eight weeks would be gradual and that the public needs to continue to stay six feet from each other, wear masks and take other precautions.
“We are asking everyone to go slow,” she said. “This is not the time ... to just go all out as if things were like they were before. We still have a very contagious virus in our community, in our world.”
She said city officials would visit businesses believed to be violating social distancing rules and try to get them to comply. “That’s always the first step,” she said.
But she warned that bars and other businesses that flout the rules potentially could be shut down.
“We are aware of a few establishments that have advertised, I guess, some parties on social media,” Krewson said. “We are paying them a visit to be sure that they know what the rules are.”
She said testing for COVID-19 is becoming more available but “not as quickly as we would like.”
She said the city had received 20,000 tests that mostly were given to federally-qualified health clinics in the city. She said delivery of a city order for 200,000 more tests has been repeatedly delayed and now is scheduled for mid-June.
She said the city has issued a request for proposals for 100,000 additional tests for which responses are due Wednesday.
