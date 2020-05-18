Mayor says St. Louis likely to allow some restaurants to put tables on adjacent lots, streets

“We are asking everyone to go slow,” she said. “This is not the time ... to just go all out as if things were like they were before. We still have a very contagious virus in our community, in our world.”

She said city officials would visit businesses believed to be violating social distancing rules and try to get them to comply. “That’s always the first step,” she said.

But she warned that bars and other businesses that flout the rules potentially could be shut down.

“We are aware of a few establishments that have advertised, I guess, some parties on social media,” Krewson said. “We are paying them a visit to be sure that they know what the rules are.”

She said testing for COVID-19 is becoming more available but “not as quickly as we would like.”

She said the city had received 20,000 tests that mostly were given to federally-qualified health clinics in the city. She said delivery of a city order for 200,000 more tests has been repeatedly delayed and now is scheduled for mid-June.

She said the city has issued a request for proposals for 100,000 additional tests for which responses are due Wednesday.

