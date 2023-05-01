CHESTERFIELD — Local homebuilder McBride Homes has created a new mortgage company to assist new construction homebuyers.

The new company, HomeKey Mortgage, is a joint venture between the Chesterfield-based homebuilder and Golden Oak Lending of Maryland Heights. HomeKey will have an office in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights, according to a release.

“HomeKey Mortgage will not be distracted by refinancing or resale business,” McBride Homes President Jake Eilermann said in a statement. “This joint channel exists purely to help homebuilders and new construction homebuyers. HomeKey is 100% focused on that transaction and the thousands of transactions to follow.”

McBride Homes has 40 "active communities" around the region and closed 892 homes last year, according to a release. Golden Oak Lending has funded over $10 billion in home loans.

The current average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 6.85%, according to Bankrate.

