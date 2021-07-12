McBride Homes returns to North County as housing demand grows

ST. LOUIS — It's been three years since McBride Homes has staked ground for a sizable housing development in north St. Louis County.
That's when the Chesterfield-based homebuilder finished Behlmann Farms, a collection of 46 single-family homes in unincorporated North County near Florissant. Now, the company is returning to North County — where it was founded over 70 years ago — with a plan to build 160 homes on 41 acres at 3739 Shackelford Road near Hazelwood Central High School. The project is set to be the company's largest North County home development in recent memory.
"We think there’s low supply in this area with some pent-up demand," said Jeremy Roth, McBride's vice president of land development. "It's a good location."
The proposed development, which is set to be reviewed by St. Louis County Planning Commission on July 19, comes as demand for homes has outpaced supply in the St. Louis region.
St. Louis and St. Louis County had 30% fewer homes on the market last month compared to June 2020, according to the latest data from St. Louis Realtors. But the average sales price of a single-family home grew to $341,006, or 20%. The area also had just 1.4 months of inventory in June, meaning it would take a little over a month to sell the area’s existing supply of homes for sale. In June 2020 the inventory amounted to 2.2 months, according to the latest data from St. Louis Realtors, an industry group that tracks the residential market.
The demand has prompted other new development. In South County, St. Louis-based McKelvey Homes and Fischer Homes are building nearly 200 houses near Watson and Mackenzie roads, and St. Charles-based Propper Construction Services plans to build over 100 homes on the former MetLife campus on Tesson Ferry Road.
"We've been searching for locations over the past year and settled on this one," Roth said.
McBride is partnering with Oakville-based J.H. Berra Construction Co. on the development, where they will offer ranch-style and two-story homes. Prices are still to be determined, but Roth said they'll likely start in the $200,000 range.
Meanwhile, McBride has four new housing developments set to open by year's end, expansions at five other existing communities and more than 10 new areas in various stages of development.
"Generally, demand is strong across the region," Roth said.