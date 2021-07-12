McBride Homes returns to North County as housing demand grows

ST. LOUIS — It's been three years since McBride Homes has staked ground for a sizable housing development in north St. Louis County.

That's when the Chesterfield-based homebuilder finished Behlmann Farms, a collection of 46 single-family homes in unincorporated North County near Florissant. Now, the company is returning to North County — where it was founded over 70 years ago — with a plan to build 160 homes on 41 acres at 3739 Shackelford Road near Hazelwood Central High School. The project is set to be the company's largest North County home development in recent memory.

"We think there’s low supply in this area with some pent-up demand," said Jeremy Roth, McBride's vice president of land development. "It's a good location."

The proposed development, which is set to be reviewed by St. Louis County Planning Commission on July 19, comes as demand for homes has outpaced supply in the St. Louis region.