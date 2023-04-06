ST. LOUIS — McBride Homes said it will build new townhomes in St. Louis' The Hill neighborhood.

The Chesterfield-based homebuilder said the 26 townhomes, at Daggett Avenue and Boardman Street, will be available for sale in June. The three-story townhomes will have two bedrooms, one bath and a single-car garage, according to a release.

“We want to maintain the historic ‘city feel’ of The Hill as much as possible," McBride President Jake Eilermann said in a statement. “Nothing beats this location."

McBride Homes previously built a few dozen single-family homes in the south St. Louis neighborhood.

The company is also building nearly 900 homes in O'Fallon, Missouri, off Highway N.