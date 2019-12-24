McBride project passes legal hurdle in Manchester dispute

MANCHESTER — A judge ruled that Elite Development Services, a partnership between McBride Homes and J.H. Berra Construction Co., can move forward with a 250-unit project in this west St. Louis County suburb, McBride said on Monday.

Under a previous developer, the 19-acre property near the intersection of Manchester Road and Highway 141 was rezoned in 2016 to allow for multi-family units.

When Elite submitted a plan for the project in January 2018, the city took the position that the rezoning was tied to the previous developer's proposal and did not take further action on the application. Elite filed suit in spring 2018, and on Nov. 27 the judge ruled in its favor.