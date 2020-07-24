McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks in U.S. restaurants
0 comments

McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks in U.S. restaurants

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

McDonald’s Corp. said on Friday it would require customers to wear face masks in its U.S. restaurants starting next month, as new coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The world’s largest fast-food chain also said it would extend its pause on the re-opening of dining rooms in the United States for another 30 days.

At the start of July, McDonald’s had planned to pause the reopening of its dine-in service by 21 days, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Using face masks is the top recommendation from health experts and government officials looking to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 4 million people in the United States.

Other companies, including Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Starbucks Corp., have also made masks compulsory, even as Americans stay divided over their imposition, with some seeing it as a violation of their constitutional rights.

McDonald’s said it would train its employees to address customers who decline to wear a face covering in a “friendly, expedited way.”  

McDonald's lays out plan it hopes can reverse drop in visits

This Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, photo, shows the golden arches at sunset at a McDonald's restaurant in Robinson Township, Pa.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 The Associated Press
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports