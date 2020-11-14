McDonald's has plan to make its drive-thrus faster

(CNN) -- McDonald's wants to improve drive-thru speeds — to help customers, of course, but also in hopes of getting them to show up more often and spend more when they visit.

On Monday, the chain unveiled its plans for a better drive-thru experience during an investor update. It's testing express lines for people who place digital orders ahead of time, as well as dedicated pickup spots and automated ordering.

The drive-thru has become even more important for restaurant chains during the pandemic, when people want to avoid dining rooms and prefer contactless payment. For McDonald's, it could also help solve a pre-pandemic problem: Losing customers to rivals.

Prior to the crisis, the company was losing customers to fast casual chains and higher-end burger joints. It was also facing more competition during breakfast, the most important meal of the day for fast food companies.

The number of transactions at its US restaurants open at least 13 months slipped 1.9% in 2019, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The promise of a swift, seamless experience, plus new products like the McPlant plant-based burger and crispy chicken sandwich, which the company unveiled Monday, could help bring customersback, noted Morningstar analyst RJ Hottovy.