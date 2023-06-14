ST. LOUIS — Members of the McDonnell family and their foundation have donated $1 million to a nonprofit planning a facility to train young people for careers in the geospatial field.

The nonprofit, Gateway Global, said Wednesday that the new McDonnell-related commitments are in addition to a $5 million state grant announced last year.

The two amounts, plus $2 million yet to be raised, will be used to turn buildings at the former Most Holy Trinity Catholic School on Mallinckrodt Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood into the training facility.

The site is about a mile and a half from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's new headquarters under construction. The nonprofit aims to train area youths for careers in the geospatial and related fields.

"We are deeply grateful to the McDonnell Family Foundation for their incredible gift and support," said Zekita Armstrong Asuquo, Gateway Global's CEO.

She said the investment will enable the nonprofit to help position St. Louis as a national center for high-school level workforce development efforts focused on defense, intelligence and "critical infrastructure."

The nonprofit later plans another facility in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.