McKee, Clayco plan office buildings and hotel on Pruitt-Igoe site near new NGA headquarters

ST. LOUIS — Paul McKee’s NorthSide Regeneration is planning a hotel and office building on the site of the former Pruitt-Igoe housing complex across Cass Avenue from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Construction company Clayco, which has worked closely with McKee in the past, submitted zoning applications to the city for the site. The project is in the very early stages, but the applications reference a hotel, a commercial building with a cafe and event space, two office buildings and two parking garages.

McKee confirmed the applications were for zoning but released no other details. Building permit applications for the two office buildings provide an estimated cost of about $26 million total.

The project, if it moves forward, would represent one of the largest private investments in McKee’s NorthSide Regeneration footprint that covers hundreds of acres of north St. Louis, signaling new momentum for the project. Many residents have grown frustrated with the condition of hundreds of buildings owned by NorthSide, and allegations of the company’s misuse of tax credits prompted the city to take steps to cancel its development rights in 2018.