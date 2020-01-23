McKelvey Homes plans subdivision on surplus Resurrection Cemetery property

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Local homebuilder McKelvey Homes will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Affton High School auditorium to discuss a possible new subdivision on 70 acres of surplus land at Resurrection Cemetery.

In an announcement, McKelvey said the owner of the roughly 300-acre cemetery, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, was approached by several homebuilders interested in the site and that it was "honored" to have been chosen.

The unused wooded portion of the cemetery is just north of Tower Tee, the beloved south county driving range and put-put golf center that homebuilder McBride Homes had under contract. Following months of opposition from neighbors, a new buyer stepped forward to repurchase the golf center and McBride backed out of the proposal.

McKelvey said it has consulted with St. Louis County Parks and Recreation, the Missouri Department of Conservation and St. Louis Audubon Society on how best to maintain wildlife on the site. It said the development would include a buffer of land and trees to separate the new subdivision from the existing neighborhood near MacKenzie and Heege roads. It said it would add new grassland to the Resurrection property and help thin out invasive plants.

The number of lots proposed for the site wasn't immediately available. The plans still have to be approved by the St. Louis County Planning Commission and the St. Louis County Council.

