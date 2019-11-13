BERLIN — Mediation between Bayer and plaintiffs in the United States aims to clarify all justified claims related to Roundup herbicide both at the national and state level, mediator Ken Feinberg told a German magazine.
“The mediation is going slowly but steadily,” WirtschaftsWoche on Wednesday quoted Feinberg as saying.
Bayer is trying to reach a settlement after earlier court rulings against it.
The German drugs and pesticides maker, which acquired Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers as part of its $63 billion takeover of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto last year, faces potentially heavy litigation costs as plaintiffs claim Roundup causes cancer, something Bayer disputes.
Bayer last month said that the number of plaintiffs in the U.S. who blame its glyphosate-based weedkillers such as Roundup for their cancer mushroomed to 42,700 from 18,400 in July, raising the stakes in the group’s efforts to reach a settlement.