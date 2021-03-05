Medical device-maker Stereotaxis moving to downtown St. Louis from Cortex

The new lease in the Globe Building, owned by attorney Steve Stone, is for 10 years, with two five-year renewal options. Rents start at about $23.25 per square foot for office and $16.50 per square foot for manufacturing space. Total annual rent is about $800,000 and rises to $1 million by the end of the term.

"Something commercially pioneering, and technology focused, is happening in this district," Stone said in an email. With 22-foot-high ceilings and giant concrete and steel beams, the space will "give new meaning to the notion that 'working from the office' can be something special."

The move, first reported by the St. Louis Business Journal, is a big one for downtown, which has struggled with high vacancy rates even before the pandemic cast more uncertainty on the future of office work.