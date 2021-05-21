Medical marijuana dispensary to open in Pevely next weekend

PEVELY — More medical marijuana is coming soon to Jefferson County.

North Medical Group, LLC is set to open its first dispensary Saturday, May 29, at 1709 Highway Z in Pevely.

The grand opening will start at 10 a.m. and include a ribbon cutting and limited promotional giveaways, according to a news release from the company.

A doctor will also be present with information for anyone who needs a medical marijuana card.

Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The new store plans to offer delivery and drive-thru services in the future.

The dispensary is one of six licensed in Jefferson County under a state system that limits the total number of medical cannabis stores to 192 statewide.

At least two other dispensaries have already opened — one in Imperial and another in Festus. North Medical Group is planning to open another next month in Hillsboro.

