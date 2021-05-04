Medical marijuana dispensary to open in St. Peters Wednesday, offer tacos for Cinco de Mayo

St. Charles County is getting more government-sanctioned medical marijuana Wednesday.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based C3 Industries is set to open its first Missouri location, High Profile St. Charles, at 1416 Harvestowne Industrial Dr. in St. Peters.

All Wednesday purchases will be 20 percent off and there will be a taco truck on the premises for Cinco de Mayo, according to a news release.

The High Profile store is one of twelve dispensaries licensed to locate in St. Charles County under a state system that limits the total number of dispensaries to 192 statewide. At least two other dispensaries have already opened in the county and state records show nine had been cleared to open as of April 28.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

C3 already runs several stores in Michigan and Oregon and plans to open another Missouri store in Columbia on Wednesday, too.