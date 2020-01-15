Medical Mondays beginning Jan. 20 at Collinsville, Springfield marijuana dispensaries

COLLINSVILLE — Two dispensaries in Illinois are beginning "Medical Mondays," where only medical marijuana patients will be allowed to purchase product on Monday this year.

HCI Alternatives stores in Collinsville and Springfield were swamped with customers when the stores opened two weeks ago, and closed recreational sales for a day to recover, and replenish inventory. The shortage led staff to realize the value of a day without recreational purchases, allowing medical patients to shop without navigating large crowds and packed parking lots.

"Working with our medical patients has and will always be a core mission and that doesn't stop because we now have the ability to serve adult-use customers," said Kim Kiefer, the dispensary's chief retail officer.

Staff expect supply shortages for several more months.

The dispensaries will continue to offer a limited selection of products and, when necessary, invoke purchase limits for recreational customers.

HCI Alternatives, which will change its name to Illinois Supply and Provisions on Jan. 27, is owned by Ascend Wellness Holdings, a multi-state cannabis company.

