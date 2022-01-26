 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medical transportation company underpaid 71 employees, feds say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Labor Department said a medical transportation company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by underpaying at least 71 employees.

The lawsuit says Express Medical Transporters failed to pay an overtime rate for overtime work and misclassified some employees as independent contractors exempt from the act. The company also made deductions from wages "that were primarily for EMT’s benefit and  convenience," and meant employees were not making the minimum wage, the suit says.

An EMT representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit named 71 employees, but said there could be more owed back wages and compensation.

