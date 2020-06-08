You are the owner of this article.
Medical trial company moves from Columbia to Creve Coeur
Medical trial company moves from Columbia to Creve Coeur

BioPharma moving to Creve Coeur

Toronto-based BioPharma Services is moving its U.S. operations from Columbia, Missouri, to a building at Olive and North Lindbergh boulevards formerly occupied by St. Louis Clinical Trials.

Toronto-based BioPharma Services announced on Monday plans to move its U.S. operations from Columbia, Missouri, to Creve Coeur, eventually bringing about 40 jobs to the region.

BioPharma, which performs early clinical trials for other companies, is moving into a building at Olive and North Lindbergh boulevards formerly occupied by St. Louis Clinical Trials.

Anna Taylor, BioPharma's executive vice president of business development, said the move will allow for quicker and easier access to the facility for employees and research participants, the majority of whom are St. Louis residents.

In addition, the facility is larger than BioPharma's Columbia center, which means the company can further spread out hospital beds, and reduce chances of coronavirus transmission.

The facility opened June 1. U.S. research operations, temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic since the end of March, are projected to resume in mid-July.

The company will start recruiting new research participants in two weeks. 

