Meet the new guy: New Grant’s Farm chief says ‘sky’s the limit’

Q • How do you do that?

A • I think it's building upon the successes we've had here. It’s making sure we offer experiences and opportunities that appeal to all demographics, and it's adding more events to get people to come to Grant’s Farm multiple times a year, rather than maybe once or twice.

Like this summer, they had Friday Nights At The Farm in the courtyard, and it was very popular — so let’s do more than Friday nights. Let’s make that “Summer Nights” at Grant’s Farm.

I think we could do a nice Oktoberfest event here, too. We’ve started Christmas and Halloween drive-thru programs. We can grow that. And the behind-the-scenes tours (with Clydesdales and other animals) are very popular and sell out — so let’s do more tours. Let’s give people more of what they want.

Q • The farm also recently began doing $350 private tours of Deer Park where you can get off of the tram path to see the water buffalo. How’s that going?

A • That’s very popular, that sells out as well. We’re going to add more of those experiences for people.

Q • What else could you do?