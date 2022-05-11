Meijer grocery and retail store coming to Metro East

GLEN CARBON — Grocer and retailer Meijer is coming to the Metro East.

The latest location for the Midwestern chain is set to anchor a larger shopping development on 52 acres near Governors Parkway and Illinois Route 159, said Tim Lowe, who's overseeing the project for the Staenberg Group. It replaces plans for a Menard's hardware store that fell through earlier this year.

The location would be Meijer's first in the region; its closest now is in Springfield, Illinois. Michigan-based Meijer helped pioneer the "supercenter" concept in the 20th century and combines grocery stores with Walmart-like retail departments featuring clothes and electronics.

It's not yet clear when the new store will open. Lowe said Meijer still has to get the usual approvals from village officials before it starts building.

Lowe said the larger development is coming along nicely. The first phase of development is expected to open next year with a Chick-Fil-A, a car wash and sit-down restaurants.

