O'FALLON, Ill.— Meijer grocery and retail chain has plans to open another store in the Metro East.

The Michigan-based Meijer has proposed to build a 160,000-square-foot store on farmland at the southeast corner of Pierce Boulevard and Green Mount Road, just north of Interstate 64, in O'Fallon. In addition to groceries, the store would include a pharmacy, garden center and other retail goods, plans filed with the city show.

The O'Fallon store would be the second in the Metro East for the chain. Its first location is planned for Glen Carbon at Orchard Town Center, a new development on Plum Street from developer The Staenberg Group. Meijer has closed on its purchase of nearly 18 acres there, though it has not yet announced an opening date, said Tim Lowe of The Staenberg Group.

Michigan-based Meijer helped pioneer the "supercenter" concept in the 20th century and combines grocery stores with Walmart-like retail departments featuring clothes and electronics.

The O'Fallon Meijer would be built near another separate development called The Shops at Pierce, which would consist of a medical office building and fast-food and sit-down restaurants. Tennessee-based GBT Realty is the developer for this project, plans show.

The O'Fallon Planning Commission is hosting public hearings for both projects at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at O'Fallon City Hall, 255 South Lincoln Avenue.