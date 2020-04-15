Meramec Bluffs nurse dies after testing positive for COVID-19

BALLWIN — A nurse who worked at the Meramec Bluffs senior living community has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Jenniffer Anderson-Davis, 44, of Hazelwood, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9 and died on April 14. She most recently served as an admission and discharge nurse.
"She loved her residents — I can't say that enough," said her daughter, Bailey Davis, 19. "She would do anything for them."
Lutheran Senior Services, the company that owns Meramec Bluffs, said in a statement that an official cause of death has not been released.
"We are not speculating as to whether COVID-19 was the cause," the company said in a statement.
Senior living facilities have enacted strict rules during the pandemic, like banning visitors, screening employees and residents, and canceling group events. Still, several communities in the St. Louis region have reported COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this month, Lutheran Senior Services confirmed that two residents and two employees had tested positive at its facilities in the St. Louis area. That included one resident and one employee at Meramec Bluffs.
Spokeswoman Maryanne Wallace said in an email Wednesday that the company has communicated with affected staff, residents and families at each location.
Bailey Davis said she and her brother also both spent time working at Meramec Bluffs, in the dietary department.
Anderson-Davis grew up in Cape Girardeau. She had been a licensed practical nurse for about 20 years, and had worked at Meramec Bluffs for about three years, her daughter said.
She leaves behind three children.
"She's a very big-hearted person," said her mother, Edna Anderson. "Her kids were her joy."
Anderson described her daughter as hardworking and caring.
"She was a very good daughter. She always watched out for me," Anderson said.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.