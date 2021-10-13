Mercy announces new leader for medical group

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system on Wednesday named Dr. Jeff Ciaramita as senior vice president and chief physician executive. He will oversee Mercy Clinic, a group of more than 4,000 health professionals.
-
‘I just want to get home’: Lambert flights among hundreds of Southwest Airlines cancellations
-
Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip
-
St. Louis Carpenters’ financial records point to ‘messy’ accounting of union, benefit funds
-
Meet the new guy: New Grant’s Farm chief says ‘sky’s the limit’
-
Region faces $100 million loss if convention center is further delayed, tourism office says
Ciaramita received his medical degree from the St. Louis University School of Medicine. He began working at Mercy in 2008 as a noninvasive cardiologist and director of cardiovascular education. He has since served in a number of roles, including president of Mercy Clinic South, as well as section chief of cardiology and president of Mercy Clinic St. Louis.
The news comes one week after the health system's announcement that Steve Mackin will become its next president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.
"I am eager for Jeff to take on this position officially because he's a very collaborative leader who knows how to engage physicians," Mackin said in a statement Wednesday. "He inspires doctors to build on the very reason they choose medicine — for the joy of serving patients and building a strong doctor/patient relationship."
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.