Mercy announces new leader for medical group

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system on Wednesday named Dr. Jeff Ciaramita as senior vice president and chief physician executive. He will oversee Mercy Clinic, a group of more than 4,000 health professionals.

Ciaramita received his medical degree from the St. Louis University School of Medicine. He began working at Mercy in 2008 as a noninvasive cardiologist and director of cardiovascular education. He has since served in a number of roles, including president of Mercy Clinic South, as well as section chief of cardiology and president of Mercy Clinic St. Louis.

The news comes one week after the health system's announcement that Steve Mackin will become its next president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.

"I am eager for Jeff to take on this position officially because he's a very collaborative leader who knows how to engage physicians," Mackin said in a statement Wednesday. "He inspires doctors to build on the very reason they choose medicine — for the joy of serving patients and building a strong doctor/patient relationship."

