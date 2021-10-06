Mercy health system appoints new CEO

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system on Wednesday announced that Steve Mackin will become its next president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Mercy's current president, Lynn Britton, will become the executive board chair. Britton has served as president and CEO for 13 years.

Mackin has a bachelor's degree from Wabash College in Indiana, and a master's in business administration from the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma.

Mackin worked for 19 years at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a health network that treats adult cancer patients. In 2017 he was hired by Mercy, and has held various roles there, including executive vice president, president of the health system's east region and president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

