 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercy health system appoints new CEO
0 comments

Mercy health system appoints new CEO

{{featured_button_text}}
Mercy Health logo

Mercy Health logo

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system on Wednesday announced that Steve Mackin will become its next president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Mercy's current president, Lynn Britton, will become the executive board chair. Britton has served as president and CEO for 13 years.

Mackin has a bachelor's degree from Wabash College in Indiana, and a master's in business administration from the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma.

Mackin worked for 19 years at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a health network that treats adult cancer patients. In 2017 he was hired by Mercy, and has held various roles there, including executive vice president, president of the health system's east region and president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: If pipeline closes, will St. Louisans face higher gas costs?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News