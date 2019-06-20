The Mercy hospital system announced Thursday that the company will be cutting jobs.
"We are restructuring this week, reducing targeted positions and moving some co-workers into new roles," the Chesterfield-based company said in a statement.
The company cited reduced reimbursement for services under Medicare and Medicaid, "which do not fully cover the costs of care."
Increased expenses for labor and rising costs for drugs and supplies were also referenced as factors.
Mercy has hospitals in the St. Louis area, Springfield and other cities across the state, as well as in Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma. A spokesperson said that the impact of Thursday's announcement is spread out over the states.
The changes are expected to affect less than 1% of the company's 45,000-member workforce.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to our affected co-workers and their families. They will receive help finding new jobs and a severance package including compensation and benefits based on their position and length of service," Mercy said in a statement.
The company has been notifying the affected employees over the past two weeks, according to a spokesperson.
1923 - City Hospital No. 2
Hospitals, like many other institutions, were segregated. Here, black patients of City Hospital No. 2, at 2945 Lawton Avenue, lay in beds in a ward in 1923. This picture demonstrated overcrowding, as 270 patients were being cared for in a building intended for 170. Voters decided on Feb. 9, 1923, to issue 20 municipal bonds to fund work on hospitals and other projects. Black marks indicate where the image was cropped for publication. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1924 - City Hospital
The tube in the center, next to a Standing Liberty quarter, is one of four tubes of radium the city received in 1924. The 545 milligram supply cost $29,975 and was installed in the City Hospital's new X-ray and radium laboratory in mid-February 1924. Radium gas, captured in glass tubes, was used to treat cancer. The "emanating machine" for radium was the only one in St. Louis when it was installed at City Hospital. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1925 - Shriners Hospital
Elephants perform for children at Shriners Hospital in April 1925. The first Shriners Hospital building in St. Louis was completed in 1924 at Kingshighway and McKinley Avenue. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1926 - Jewish Hospital
A May 1926 photo showing the "new Jewish Hospital facing Forest Park." In 1993, Barnes Hospital and Jewish Hospital joined Christian Health Services to create BJC Health System; in 1996, the two hospitals merged into Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1931 - City Hospital
Patients waiting for admission to the City Infirmary sit on beds in an unfinished room in City Hospital. The room was previously used for storage; before that, it was a jail ward. This photo ran with a Nov. 3, 1931, St. Louis Star article about the Board of Estimate and Apportionment denying a bond issue that would have addressed overcrowded hospitals. St. Louis Star archive photo
1933 - St. Mary's Hospital
When Firmin Desloge Hospital was completed in 1933, patients were moved there from St. Mary's Infirmary at 1536 Papin Street. Here, a patient in a wheelchair is escorted by a nun, possibly a Sister of St. Mary.
The St. Mary's building was torn down in 2016. Firmin Desloge Hospital is now known as St. Louis University Hospital. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1934 - Shriners Hospital
Clowns from the police circus visit patients at Shriners Hospital in April 1934. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1935 - City Hospital
Patients, caretakers and family members in "Division 10" at City Hospital in September 1935. The division treated victims of car accidents; their injuries were described in a St. Louis Star-Times article as "broken legs, crushed chests, smashed skulls." Star-Times archive photo
1936 - City Hospital
During a heat wave in July 1936, staff used ice blocks and fans to cool the nursery at City Hospital. Through July 16, 1936, when this image ran on the thirteenth day of the "hot spell," more than 280 people had died due to the heat. On July 15, the high was 105.8 degrees. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1937 - City Hospital
Hospital attendants carry a patient out of an ambulance into the Receiving Room at City Hospital in August 1937. The hospital, at 1515 Lafayette Avenue, served 18,481 patients from May 1, 1936 to the end of April 1937. The hospital served "the indigent sick, the victims in summer and exposure cases in winter, victims of industrial accidents, fires, explosions, stabbings and all the other misfortunes incident to the swift pace of any metropolis," a Star-Times reporter wrote in August 1937. Star-Times archive photo
1937 - Homer G. Phillips Hospital
The dedication of Homer G. Phillips Hospital was held in February 1937. The building at 2601 Whittier Street cost more than $3 million. It is now used as senior citizen apartments; the hospital closed in 1979. The hospital treated black patients and trained black doctors and nurses. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1937 - Jewish Hospital
A group of women at Jewish Hospital make bandages for flood victims in February 1937. The Mississippi River was flooded; a wooden barge of WPA levee workers sank in the floodwaters near Bird's Point-New Madrid a few days before. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1938 - Shriners Hospital
Children at Shriners Hospital enjoy a visit of entertainers from the police circus in April 1938. The hospital moved to a building on Lindbergh 1963, and then to a building in the Central West End in 2015.
The 1924 hospital building has been turned into apartments. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1942 - City Hospital
Surgeons make the first incision in a surgery to amputate a patient's leg at City Hospital in September 1942. The surgery was done without general anesthesia; instead, doctors used a tourniquet at the hip, then ice to numb the leg. The patient, Louise Knopfel, 72, had diabetes and gangrene. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1946 - Firmin Desloge Hospital
Student nurse Vera Stockebrand lifts a patient of the Firmin Desloge Hospital's Outpatient Clinic onto the scales for weighing in November 1946. The nurse at the left is unidentified, as is the toddler. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1947 - Children's Hospital
A 14-year-old boy being treated for rheumatic fever at Children's Hospital in February 1947. The patient is in an oxygen tent. The photograph ran with an article about the establishment of National Heart Week to help get more attention for the disease, "which kills more children of school age than any other." Post-Dispatch archive photo
1949 - Children's Hospital
Jean O'Rear, head nurse at the Children's Hospital premature baby center, watches an infant in an incubator in November 1949. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1949 - Children's Hospital
The waiting room at the outpatient clinic of Children's Hospital in June 1949. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1949 - St. Anthony's Hospital
Polio patients at St. Anthony's Hospital watch the Oct. 5, 1949, World Series game on a television set. The first game of the series, the Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 1-0; the Yankees won the series. St. Anthony's was then at Grand and Chippewa, then moved to South St. Louis County. It is now known as Mercy Hospital South. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1950 - Firmin Desloge Hospital
Dr. George Thoma, resident physician, uses a Geiger-Mueller radioactive counter to determine the location of a brain tumor for the first time at Firmin Desloge Hospital in April 1950. The woman with the tumor was first injected with radioactive dye, and the counter measured the radioactivity to pinpoint the tumor. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1952 - Firmin Desloge Hospital
Dr. Paul George, a pediatric resident at Firmin Desloge Hospital, explains the aorta to Gary Joe Voelker and Johnny Kersting in February of 1952. Johnny had a successful operation to correct coarctation of the aorta; Gary Joe had several heart conditions corrected by surgery.
1954 - Homer G. Phillips Hospital
In the Sept. 26, 1954, Pictures section, the Post-Dispatch made a case to support a city earnings tax amendment to the city charter, removing the state legislature from the process of deciding the tax. Photos with the article included this one, showing the waiting room at "the already overtaxed out-patient clinic at Homer G. Phillips Hospital." Post-Dispatch archive photo
1954 - St. John's Hospital
Sister Mary Isidore Lennon, director of St. John's Hospital outpatient and social service departments, treats a patient in the hospital's clinic in October 1954. The Sisters of Mercy opened St. John's Hospital in 1871; it moved to west St. Louis County in 1963 and in 2011, became Mercy Hospital. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1954 - St. John's Hospital
Sister Mary Raymonda with two patients at St. John's Hospital in February 1954. She was supervisor of the pediatric department, and the coach of the School of Nursing basketball team. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1956 - Glennon Hospital
Cardinal John D'Alton, of Ireland, (left) and Archbishop Joseph E. Ritter pause in front of the statue of Cardinal Glennon in the lobby of the hospital named for him in April 1956.the two men were leaving the dedication ceremonies for the hospital. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1956 - Glennon Hospital
The Rev. Mother Concordia (center), superior general of the Sisters of St. Mary, escorts a group of children through St. Mary's Infirmary as they head to the new Cardinal Glennon Hospital on July 5, 1956. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1957 - Glennon Hospital
Doctors Chester P. Lynxwiler (left) and Donald W. Bussmann, use an electron cardioscope to examine a patient at the Pediatric Heart Clinic at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in 1957. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1957 - Glennon Hospital
Mary Jo Cadigan, a patient at Cardinal Glennon Hospital, gets presents from Effie Jane Lloyd (left) and Eve Egsieker; the Community Chamber of Commerce of Overland and St. John paid for the gift distribution in april 1957. Post-Dispatch archive photo
1957 - Jewish Hospital
In March 1957, 125 high school students toured Jewish Hospital to see what life would be like as a nurse. Here, the students listen to LIllian Dennis, a supervisor and instructor, describe surgical technique (the patient on the table is another nurse). Post-Dispatch archive photo
1959 - Homer G. Phillips Hospital
Dr. Gerard Pierre (from left), of Haiti, Dr. Asteria Gabriel, of the Philippines, and Dr. Ursula Sclafford, the supervisor of pathology at Homer G. Phillips Hospital, work in the laboratory in May 1959. The hospital was in its seventh year of participating in training for international doctors. Post-Dispatch archive photo