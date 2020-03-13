You are the owner of this article.
Mercy to open drive-through coronavirus testing site in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — Mercy announced Friday that it will open a drive-through testing site for suspected cases of COVID-19.

The test site will open Saturday, at the earliest.

The site will test patients who meet certain criteria:

  • Fever of at least 100.4 degrees
  • Respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath

"We will only provide screening for those who meet these requirements because testing prior to the appearance of symptoms can result in a false negative," Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy’s chief quality officer, said in a statement. "It’s critical for our communities that we screen those with the highest risk."

The testing site will be located at 15740 South Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield. People must call Mercy's COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at (314) 251-0500 before arriving.

Mercy plans to open more testing sites across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

