Mercy to open new cancer center next month

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Mercy announced Wednesday that a new cancer center in St. Louis County will open to patients on Aug. 10.

The two-story, 78,000-square-foot David M. Sindelar Cancer Center was originally scheduled to begin offering services on June 1, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancer center has rooms that can be used for yoga and Pilates classes, and will offer integrative medicine services like massage therapy.

“We feel that it really is going to help us set ourselves apart,” said Dr. Shaun Donegan, Mercy regional medical director of oncology.

When the center opens, masks will be required, and there will be a limit of one visitor per patient. Donegan said the center is also equipped to offer virtual visits.

“Fortunately Mercy feels strongly about building up their cancer program,” Donegan said. “It is a very exciting time.”

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.