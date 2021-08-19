Mercy to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy health system announced Thursday that it will raise its minimum hourly wage to $15.

Mercy said the change will cost $18 million a year and boost 6,000 employees' pay, including in housekeeping, food service, pharmacy and transportation, and medical and lab technicians.

The bump starts Sept. 19, and employees will see the increases in their paychecks as early as Oct. 8. The new rate will also become the starting wage for new hires.

Chesterfield-based Mercy — which has locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma — employs upwards of 40,000 people across its four-state footprint.

"It is our prayer and hope that this will ease the financial stress of many co-workers, regardless of where they work in our ministry, and let them know what they do matters greatly to the patients and families we serve every day," Mercy president and CEO Lynn Britton said in a statement.

BJC HealthCare announced in October 2019 that it planned to increase its minimum hourly pay gradually, over the course of two years, to reach $15 per hour this fall.

Missouri's minimum wage is $10.30 an hour.

