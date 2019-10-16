Meredith Corp. announced Wednesday it is closing Family Circle magazine, a magazine launched during the Great Depression, effective with the December 2019 issue.
The Des Moines-based media company, which owns KMOV (Channel 4) in St. Louis, acquired the magazine in 2005 as part of its purchase of Gruner + Jahr USA. It is currently published 12 times a year with a ratebase of 4 million. Subscribers will get another Meredith title until their subscription is fulfilled, the company said.
Meredith also publishes Better Homes & Gardens, Magnolia Journal, Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living and Southern Living.
Family Circle, which made its debut in 1932, was considered one of the “Seven Sisters,” home-oriented magazines that included Ladies’ Home Journal, McCall’s, Good Housekeeping, Better Homes and Gardens, Woman's Day and Redbook. McCall’s is defunct; Ladies’ Home Journal no longer is published monthly.