Metro cutting some bus routes, adding to others

ST. LOUIS — Metro is suspending on Monday some unpopular bus routes and, to promote social distancing, increasing the number of buses on more popular routes. Lower ridership and fewer drivers led the agency to reduce bus trips in March, Metro Transit Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller said in a statement released Thursday.

“However, some of our busiest routes continue to have high demand during certain times of the day,” she said. “And this new service plan allows us to shift personnel and vehicles to those routes so we can reduce potential overcrowding on buses.”

Bus frequency will increase on 21 high-ridership routes during certain daytime hours, including 10 routes that will run every 15 minutes or faster during those intervals, MetroBus announced.

Updated details and route information can be found on Metro's website at metrostlouis.org, or by phone and text from Monday through Friday. Passengers are asked to only use Metro's transit options for essential trips, and also to use a mask to cover their nose and mouth while riding.