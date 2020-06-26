You are the owner of this article.
Metro East casinos reopen Wednesday
Metro East casinos reopen Wednesday

Casino Queen set to close amid coronavirus concerns

The Casino Queen in East St. Louis, photographed on Friday, March 13, 2020, will close early next week amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak making its way through the country. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — The area's two Illinois casinos along with video gaming terminals can resume operations Wednesday after being closed since March 16 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

The Argosy Casino Alton will resume operations at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Casino Queen in East St. Louis will open its doors at 9 a.m.

The Illinois Gaming Board said Thursday that casinos and video gaming terminals can resume next week and that it has received a resumption plan from all of the state's casinos and video gaming machine operators.

“The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment for gaming," Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a statement.

The Argosy Casino and Casino Queen said patrons will be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking and occupancy will be limited. The Argosy's sports book, the first in the region to open before the shutdown, will also be operating. 

Horse track Fairmount Park in Collinsville opened June 9. Lumiere Place in downtown St. Louis and Ameristar St. Charles opened June 1. River City Casino in south St. Louis County and Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights followed two weeks later. 

