ST. LOUIS — A Metro East-based construction company said it is opening a St. Louis office as its business in Missouri accounts for more than half of its revenue.

Holland Construction Services, which is headquartered in Swansea, said its new 6,500-square-foot office across from Forest Park at 1000 Macklind Avenue will open later this month and will support its various statewide construction jobs.

The company said more than 20% of its 160 employees reside in Missouri. About 16 of them will work from the new St. Louis office. Holland Construction Services also plans to hire an additional 15 people this year, the company said in a news release.

It is projecting a 75% spike in revenue to $300 million in 2023, thanks in part to its Missouri work, the company said.

“While we continue to grow and serve our Illinois clients from our office in Swansea," Holland founder and CEO Bruce Holland said in a statement, "we are thrilled to be working across the state and opening our new Missouri office in St. Louis, enabling us to best support our statewide clients. And we look forward to continuing to contribute to St. Louis’ exciting growth story, as well as throughout the state.”

The company's St. Louis-area jobs include The Edwin, a Target Corp.-anchored apartment building near St. Louis University; Bemiston Place, an apartment development in Clayton; and Volpi Foods' new 87,000-square-foot facility in Union.