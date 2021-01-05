Metro East strip club PT’s Centreville closes for good

CENTREVILLE — PT’s Centreville will not reopen after being closed on and off during the coronavirus pandemic, the strip club said on its Facebook page.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that PT’s Centreville will not reopen," the Monday post said. "This was not an easy decision or one that we wanted to make."

The Metro East club had been open for 30 years, the post said.

On Oct. 28, the club posted on its social media page that it was closed until further notice and would "be back once we’re allowed to reopen inside at normal hours!"

In August, it had posted that due to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "one size fits all approach," it would be closed until it was allowed to be open past 11 p.m. Previous posts said the club was open from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed at 3 a.m. on other days.

The Monday post thanked patrons for their love and support, and said to visit its sister clubs Country Rock Cabaret and Diamond Cabaret St. Louis when they are permitted to reopen inside.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.