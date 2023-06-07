ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit plans another round of bus service reductions and route changes on Monday in its ongoing effort to deal with a shortage of drivers.

The changes, Metro said in a news release, mostly will affect weekend service and are aimed at reducing unplanned bus cancellations due to workforce shortages.

Weekend service will be temporarily suspended on four low-ridership routes, the #5 Green, #9 Oakville, #56 Kirkwood-Webster and #59 Oakland.

The frequency of weekend bus runs will be reduced on 26 other routes, also in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

As an example, the new schedule calls for buses to run every 20 minutes on the #70 Grand route — the most-used on the Metro system — until 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Now they run every 15 minutes during that time period on weekends. The 30-minute frequency now in place after 5:30 p.m. won't change.

A few routes also will have service ending at earlier times on weekdays.

The changes, Metro said, are aimed at shifting resources to routes and times with higher demand.

In addition, there will be other adjustments in schedules on seven bus routes in both Missouri and Illinois to improve on-time performance and connections with MetroLink trains. Four other routes will have schedule and routing changes, including extensions to some new locations.

Since late 2021, the transit agency has made several rounds of bus service cuts to try to deal with driver and mechanic shortages.

Earlier this year, the agency also trimmed its paratransit van service area, spurring complaints to the federal government by disability rights advocates.

As of April, the last time statistics were released, Metro was short 244 bus drivers, 24 MetroLink operators and 89 operators for its Call-A-Ride paratransit service.

At noon Thursday, Metro officials will discuss the changes and respond to questions in a Zoom online session sponsored by Citizens for Modern Transit, a booster group for public transit.

Registration for the free event is required at cmt-stl.org. The public can submit questions through a chat feature on Zoom during the forum or can do so in advance through Citizens for Modern Transit's social media channels or by email at info@cmt-stl.org.