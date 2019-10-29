Metro Transit on Tuesday began offering discounted $1 rides on Lyft ride-hailing vehicles to connect customers to certain bus routes, transit centers and MetroLink stations.
The three-month pilot program, which will run through January, is aimed at people in neighborhoods that aren’t close to bus stops. Most are in St. Louis County.
Users must start or end their Lyft ride within 500 feet of 14 streets in eight corridors. The corridors were picked because of their distance from bus and MetroLink routes and customer feedback.
Metro will pay the remainder of the cost of an eligible Lyft trip up to $12. Each customer will be allowed a maximum of 40 discounted Lyft trips per month.
The pilot program was launched in tandem with Metro’s recent overhaul of bus service on the Missouri side of the metro area, which eliminated some low-use routes.
“With this new pilot program, we are able to provide riders who live in areas where there isn’t a bus stop nearby with an option to help them access the transit system,” said Metro’s executive director, Jessica Mefford-Miller.
To use the program, riders must get a special code by calling 314-231-2345 or texting 314-207-9786. To get the special $1 Lyft fare, they enter their code on the Lyft app in the promos section. When they get to the bus stop or transit center, they then have to pay a Metro fare to use a bus or MetroLink.
Riders who don’t have a smartphone or need a wheelchair-accessible vehicle can schedule a Lyft ride by calling 314-231-2345.
Riders can take up to three additional people on the discounted Lyft trip for the same $1 cost. Riders younger than 18 years old are allowed on Lyft vehicles only if they’re with an adult.
On Friday, the St. Clair County Transit District will begin an on-demand van service in East St. Louis to take residents to and from that city’s four MetroLink stations.
That service, also a pilot project, will last six months and be available only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The one-way fare is $3 and allows for free transfer to MetroLink and MetroBus.