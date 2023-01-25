 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MetroLink East Riverfront station to close Monday for at least 2 months

EAST ST. LOUIS — The East Riverfront MetroLink station in East St. Louis will shut down Monday for at least two months because of planned construction work.

Among the projects are staircase replacement and improvements to the platform.

During the shutdown, Metro Transit will operate free shuttle buses for MetroLink riders who need to go to or from the station. The shuttles will run about every 20 minutes between the station and the Fifth and Missouri station, also in East St. Louis.

Metro recommended that customers who normally park at the East Riverfront station to instead use the free park-ride lot at the Fifth and Missouri station.

