MetroLink to restore full blue line route to Fairview Heights on Monday

MetroLink's blue line trains will resume service to the Fairview Heights station on Monday, Metro Transit has announced.

Because of flood damage last summer, the blue line has operated since September only between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne-I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations.

Accordingly, eastbound blue line riders have had to transfer to a red line train at Forest Park-DeBaliviere to continue their trips. Westbound customers had to take the red line to Forest Park-DeBaliviere, then switch to the blue line there.

Metro says the MetroLink change and adjustments to 42 bus routes also going into effect Monday should provide more reliable schedules and consistent service.

But because of delays in repairing flood damage, the agency said MetroLink service will operate on a daily 20-minute schedule and won't be able to return to more frequent times in peak usage periods.

Because of supply chain problems and long production times for replacement parts, repairs may not be completed for several months, the agency said.

The bus schedule tweaks are largely due to a shortage of drivers that has hindered the agency for more than two years.

The biggest bus change involves suspension of the #71 Patterson-Redman route. Metro is offering discounted $1 trips on Lyft, the ride-hailing company, in that area. Go to metrostlouis.org/lyft for more information.