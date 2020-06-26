Microsoft to permanently close physical stores, take $450 million hit

Microsoft Corp. said on Friday it would close its retail stores and take a related pretax asset impairment charge of $450 million in the current quarter.

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it would continue to serve customers online, with team members working remotely from corporate facilities.

According to its website, Microsoft has 83 stores worldwide, including 72 stores in the U.S., and several others abroad where it showcases and sells laptops and other hardware. Friday’s announcement reflects what the company calls a “strategic change” for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

A Microsoft spokeswoman told Reuters all current retail employees would be given an opportunity to remain with the company in different roles.

“Speaking over 120 languages, their diversity reflects the many communities we serve," Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter said of the company’s retail employees in a statement. "Our commitment to growing and developing careers from this talent pool is stronger than ever."

The company also said it will rethink other spaces that serve all customers, including operating Microsoft Experience Centers in London, New York, Sydney, and Redmond campus locations.