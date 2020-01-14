MidAmerica Airport draws new service to Savannah, Ga.

MASCOUTAH — Allegiant Air will begin offering nonstop flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Savannah, Georgia, on June 6, the airport announced Tuesday.
The Savannah airport also offers access for travelers to nearby Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Special introductory one-way fares as low as $55 will be available if bought by Thursday. The special tickets must be used for travel by Aug. 15. Details are available at allegiant.com.
The seasonal Savannah route increases to 11 the destinations served by the airport.