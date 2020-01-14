You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MidAmerica Airport draws new service to Savannah, Ga.
0 comments

MidAmerica Airport draws new service to Savannah, Ga.

Support local journalism for 99¢
Allegiant celebrates inaugural flight

Passengers wait in line for the inaugural flight to Orlando on Allegiant Travel Co.'s airline at MidAmerica St. Louis airport on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2012.The company sponsored a free trip for two as a promotion celebrating their new twice-weekly nonstop service from the Belleville-area airport. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

MASCOUTAH  — Allegiant Air will begin offering nonstop flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Savannah, Georgia, on June 6, the airport announced Tuesday.

The Savannah airport also offers access for travelers to nearby Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Special introductory one-way fares as low as $55 will be available if bought by Thursday.  The special tickets must be used for travel by Aug. 15. Details are available at allegiant.com.

The seasonal Savannah route increases to 11 the destinations served by the airport.

 

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports