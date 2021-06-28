Midland Optical to move HQ to new St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS — A local optical lens manufacturer plans to move its headquarters and manufacturing facility after buying a new building in St. Louis.

Midland Optical will move to 1833 Knox Ave. in Ellendale in November after acquiring the 94,000-square-boot building last month. The company, founded in 1955, manufactures lenses for eye care professionals across the country and employs 300 people.

The company had occupied 2360 59th St. in The Hill neighborhood for years before this move. Christopher Taff and William Meehan of commercial real estate firm JLL represented Midland Optical in its search for a new headquarters, which officials said took three years.

“Midland’s owners were very intentional in selecting a location that was central to their workforce, as well as strategically located within close proximity to their customers," Taff said in a statement.

JLL officials said Midland Optical planned to expand its workforce at its new location.

