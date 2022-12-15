Midwest BankCentre donates south St. Louis branch to nonprofit

Midwest BankCentre is donating its south St. Louis branch to a nonprofit aimed at boosting small business, the bank announced Wednesday.

The recipient, NICstl, has been renting the 5,439-square-foot Dutchtown location, at 3207 Meramec Street, since 2019 though it has not been able to use it much because of the pandemic. The nonprofit currently supports 25 early-stage businesses. The facility will be used for programming space and a community engagement and business center. The nonprofit said that it plans to open an outdoor event space and farmers market to showcase the businesses, according to a release.

“As a nonprofit, owning our own building provides for greater economic stability as well as space to grow and support even more startup businesses," John Chen, NICstl's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Banks are cutting back on their physical locations as more consumers are shifting to online banking. Orvin Kimbrough, Midwest BankCentre chairman and CEO, said donating the locations to nonprofits furthers the bank's mission of improving the St. Louis community.

The Dutchtown branch, valued at $425,000, marks the third bank property Midwest BankCentre has donated to community groups.

In 2020, it donated its Bevo Mill location to Tower Grove Community Development Corp. for an affordable senior housing project.

And earlier this year, the bank donated its North Broadway branch to Dream Builders 4 Equity, a nonprofit that renovates homes in north St. Louis, to use as its headquarters and community center.

The donations have totaled $2.6 million, and the bank has received tax credits for the donations, according to a release.