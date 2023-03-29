DELLWOOD — A new north St. Louis County community center is adding a tech-focused Midwest BankCentre branch to its development.

The new 1,800-square-foot branch will open this summer at the R&R Marketplace, north of the intersection at Chambers Road and West Florissant Avenue in Dellwood. The development also will feature a daycare, office space, a behavioral health and addiction center, and a workforce and career development center, among other amenities.

Nonprofit Refuge and Restoration, led by Pastors Ken and Beverly Jenkins, is building R&R Marketplace at the former Schnucks shopping center at 10148 West Florissant Avenue that closed over 15 years ago.

The Midwest BankCentre branch will be tech-focused with an “interactive teller machine,” or ITM, that customers can use to withdraw cash, open accounts, receive new debit or credit cards and make deposits and loan payments. Bank tellers can communicate with customers through a two-way live video using the ITM. Three employees will staff the location, according to a news release.

Midwest BankCentre also provided $5.75 million in loans to help fund R&R Marketplace.

“Refuge and Restoration is being very intentional in their efforts to provide essential services and access within the Marketplace that the surrounding community now lacks,” Orvin Kimbrough, chairman and CEO of Midwest BankCentre, said in a statement. “Developments like this create pathways for upward mobility and are catalysts in reversing disinvestment in our region.”

Midwest BankCentre said the branch also will provide financial education, adding that there are 35 predatory payday loan services within a 5-mile radius of Dellwood. Those services typically impose deceptive loan terms on borrowers, and often target minorities, the elderly, those less educated and lower-income families, according to the release.

The smaller footprint of the new branch is part of a nationwide trend of shrinking branch sizes as consumer preferences shift to more online and mobile options.

