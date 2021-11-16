Millions on the line as companies fight over Jägermeister in Missouri

Walsh said the law in Missouri, which is known as a franchise state, protects alcohol distributors and wholesalers like Major Brands from being fired without "good cause." "Control" states have state-run liquor stores. In "open" states, suppliers can switch wholesalers. Missouri's three-tier system of alcohol suppliers, wholesalers and retailers was put in place after prohibition to help police the industry, Walsh said.

Major Brands helped introduce the herbal liqueur to Missouri, beginning in the 70s, and promoted the brand in bars and retailers by designing ads and holding events, spending twice what Jägermeister asked them to and also sending money back to the company for national ads.

Walsh said that although it only made up about 2% of Major Brands revenue and 6% of profit, Jägermeister was an important and "iconic" brand for the company.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2017, Southern Glazer's began planning to take over the Jägermeister account in Missouri and other states, Walsh said, by initially offering a "bag of money" — $10 million — to switch. They eventually raised the offer to $25 million but would have gone to more than $40 million, Walsh said.