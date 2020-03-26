Mirroring nation, Missouri, Illinois unemployment claims skyrocket

JEFFERSON CITY — Mirroring the nation, Missouri's unemployment claims skyrocketed last week as hotels, restaurants, airlines and other industries shed workers at an unprecedented pace amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Initial claims were 42,207 last week, up more than 10-fold from the 4,000 claims filed the week ended March 14, the Missouri Department of Labor reported Thursday.

In Illinois, claims were 114,663, more than 10 times the 10,870 reported for the prior week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nationwide, claims soared to 3.3 million, quadruple the prior record set in 1982.

Lisa Williams Jones, who worked at the Marriott St. Louis Grand downtown since 2003, received her official layoff notice this week. She spent three hours on hold trying to file an unemployment claim Monday before giving up. After over two hours on the phone Tuesday, she finally got through.

"It took literally two days on the phone," Jones, 52, said.

She's not sure when the payments will start coming. She's spent a lot of her savings stocking up on food for her family. Her daughter just had a baby in January and her job at a call center is in limbo. Her husband's shifts as a maintenance worker for the St. Louis Archdiocese have been cut back. She's got utilities, a car payment and the mortgage coming due.

"Everything's in limbo," Jones said. "It's just crazy. I feel like I'm in a dream. I feel like I'm in one of those movies."

Some hourly workers shared their stories with the Post-Dispatch last week.

